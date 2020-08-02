Victor W. Fandrich

Victor was born in Auburn on March 5, 1926, the only child of Victor H and Viola (Dedrick) Fandrich. He grew up on Standart Avenue, attended Central High and East High, hitch-hiked to Kansas by himself at age 15, and left high school early to enter the Army Air Corp at the age of 17. He served as a B29 tail gunner in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He returned to Auburn, finished high school, and completed two years at Sampson Junior College in Seneca County. From there he transferred to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he earned a BS in Business Administration in 1950. Following a brief stint with Dunn and Bradstreet in Kansas City, he returned to Auburn in 1951 and joined his father working at The Jacobs Press, attending RIT for a year to study printing. He met Marilyn McEntee in 1952, and they were married a year later. They raised four children in homes on Standart Avenue, Dawson Avenue, and Boyle Avenu, and built a summer cottage in Springport Cove on Cayuga Lake in 1962.