AUBURN — Vincent C. LaPorta Jr., 59, passed away early Saturday, April 4, 2020 at SUNY Community General Campus Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Vincent and Diane Keatting LaPorta and had been a life resident.

Vinny, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a former dog warden for the city of Auburn and owner of M&S Auto for several years. He also helped out in the family business at the former Thirsty Owl Bar & Restaurant for many years.

Vinny was an electronics and computer specialist and thoroughly enjoyed a bargain at his favorite store, Real Deals. Vinny’s greatest love was his family, and he especially adored children.

Whether it was babysitting, putting on an aerial display with fireworks or delivering the best candy to his grandchildren and other family members, there's no question, Vinny was a favorite among the kids!

He also had a soft spot in his heart for animals of all kinds. Vinny would often take in neglected or misfit animals and give them a much better life then they would have ever known. Vinny’s charismatic smile and charming good looks, made him a "ladies man"!