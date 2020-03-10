AUBURN — Vincenza (DiMora) Fantauzzo, 66, of North Seward Avenue, Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020, at New Roc Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rochester.
She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Vincenza Siracusa DiMora, and had been a life resident most of her life. “Vinnie,” as she affectionately known, loved spending time at home with her husband. She was an avid New York Yankees fan and also enjoyed cooking, and watching any show on television that would make her laugh.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 39 years, Joseph Fantauzzo, of Auburn; better known as “Bicycle Joe,” “Dancing Joe,” or the “Bun Man.”
Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. this Wednesday afternoon at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services are at 12:30 p.m. Thursday also at the funeral home. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery will follow the services.
