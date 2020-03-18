AUBURN — Viola L. “Speed” Feeney, 82, of Auburn, formerly of Braintree, Mass., died unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2019, in Auburn.

She was a devoted daughter of the late Richard Speed and Louis Wilson. Viola worked at Mercy Rehab in Auburn for many years. She volunteered her time at the First Love Food Pantry on Wall Street for more than 20 years until its closing. Viola loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an active parish member at the Holy Family Church in Auburn for many years.

Loving mother of Richard T. Feeney, of Weymouth, Mass., Karen Feeney Shadley, of Hanson, Mass., and Noreen D’Alessandro, of Hanover, Mass.; grandchildren, Janette Sabin Gavini, of Northboro, Mass., and Joanne M. Taylor, of California; two great-grandchildren, Sidney and Savanah Taylor, of California; sisters, Ann Chilson, and Joan Knapp

In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her daughter, Brenda L. Feeney-Sabin; son, John F. Feeney Jr.; brothers, Gilbert E., John F. Speed, Richard D. Jenner, Robert L. Dwello, and Raymond Hamilton, and sisters, Nancy Roe, Barbara M. Barber, and Beverly Peacock.

The celebration of life for Viola Feeney on April 4, 2020, has been postponed until further notice.

Brew Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.

