AUBURN — Virginia (Cheney) Coopper, 95, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Finger Lakes Center For Living.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy Carpenter Cheney. Virginia graduated from Port Byron High School. She retired after more than 30 years of service for New York Telephone, where she was also very active in coordinating many events over the years. Virginia was a longtime communicant of St. Alphonsus Church and volunteered much of her time in numerous church activities, including bingo and the food pantry. She also was an avid bowler and excellent cook and baker. Above all, Virginia cherished the times spent with her family and was so fortunate to celebrate almost 96 years together with them. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her loving children, a son, Thomas Coopper, of Auburn; daughter, Janet (Si) Holley, of Ft. Collins, Colo.; six grandchildren, Eric Driscoll, Jennifer (Anthony) Correia, Missy (Mike) Kowaleski, Chris (Jennifer) Coopper, Jason (Mary) Coopper, and Kendahl (Andrew) Eberle; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey; three sisters, Flora Dries, Barbara Tanner, and Nancy (Pat) Netti, all of Auburn; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and very close friend, Millie Bondy.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Eric in 1958; a daughter, Susan Driscoll; son, David Coopper; grandson, John Driscoll, and three brothers, Theodore, Clarence, and William Cheney.
Calling hours are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Her Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Alphonsus Church with the pastor, Rev. Louis Vasile as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Alphonsus Church Food Pantry.
