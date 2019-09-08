{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia “Ginny” L. Weed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Virginia “Ginny” L. Weed, of Sacramento, Calif., passed away Sept. 4, 2019, after an extended illness.

Ginny was the daughter of the late Charles (Sr.) and Dorothy Weed, of Auburn.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela Little and Stacie Rodriguez, both of Sacramento Calif.; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Ginny is also survived by brothers, Keith Weed, of Arizona, Gary and Tom Weed, of Auburn; a sister, Beverly Lawrence, of Cayuga; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers, Conrad, William, Charles Jr., and Edward, and sisters, Mina, Barbara, and Sharon.

Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family.

