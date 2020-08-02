× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Grant Shepherd

July 1918 — July 2020

AUBURN — Virginia Grant Shepherd, 101, passed away July 30, 2020 at The Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Frances Grant Treat. Virginia retired at the age of 92 from Auburn Community Hospital where she worked in the dietary Department. She also was a volunteer for the SCAT van and a member of the Auburn United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Shepherd-Ng (Ken); her grandson, Michael Lawrence Shepherd (Adriana); her two granddaughters, Maria Shepherd Pens (Chad) and Sarah Shepherd McCrary (Mac); great-grandchildren Liam Lawrence Shepherd, Stella Virginia Shepherd, Quinn, Grady and Kellen Pens, and Caleb and Beatrice McCrary; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence "Brick" Shepherd in 1972 and by their son Alvin Lawrence Shepherd in 2000.

There are no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Finger Lakes Center for Living and the Auburn SPCA.

