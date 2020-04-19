Virginia L. 'Ginny' Monroe

AUBURN — Virginia L. Monroe, 83, of Auburn, passed of natural causes Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital – ER.
Virginia was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Edward and Amy Spearing O’Connor. She was a 1955 graduate of Southern Cayuga Schools. She received her AAS degree in accounting from Auburn Community College. Virginia was a retired employee of Aramark with the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Virginia was a past employee of Dunn & McCarthy, and Cornell Cooperative Extension. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Her favorite pastime was collecting angels; pins, plates and anything that dealt with angels.
Mrs. Monroe is survived by her husband, David Monroe; her children, Deborah Conner (Thomas), Cynthia Cooper, and Steven Smith; stepchildren, Joan Monroe, Linda Wilcox (Roger), and Connie Manzell; sisters, Peggy Clingerman, and Kathleen Davis; her grandchildren, Stacy, Jim, Tara, Sean, Jason, Stephanie, Steven, Austin, and Mark; several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Ginny was predeceased by her parents; son, Richard “Rick” O’Connor; daughter, Susan Oliver; grandson, Kristopher Cooper; and siblings, Patricia Costello and James O’Connor.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered in St. Mary’s Church in the near future. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SPCA of CNY in memory of Mrs. Virginia Monroe.
Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
