Virginia L. 'Ginny' Monroe

AUBURN — Virginia L. Monroe, 83, of Auburn, passed of natural causes Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital – ER.

Virginia was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Edward and Amy Spearing O’Connor. She was a 1955 graduate of Southern Cayuga Schools. She received her AAS degree in accounting from Auburn Community College. Virginia was a retired employee of Aramark with the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Virginia was a past employee of Dunn & McCarthy, and Cornell Cooperative Extension. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Her favorite pastime was collecting angels; pins, plates and anything that dealt with angels.

Mrs. Monroe is survived by her husband, David Monroe; her children, Deborah Conner (Thomas), Cynthia Cooper, and Steven Smith; stepchildren, Joan Monroe, Linda Wilcox (Roger), and Connie Manzell; sisters, Peggy Clingerman, and Kathleen Davis; her grandchildren, Stacy, Jim, Tara, Sean, Jason, Stephanie, Steven, Austin, and Mark; several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Ginny was predeceased by her parents; son, Richard “Rick” O’Connor; daughter, Susan Oliver; grandson, Kristopher Cooper; and siblings, Patricia Costello and James O’Connor.