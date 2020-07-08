Virginia M. DiLallo Santimaw
July 4, 2020
MONTEZUMA — Virginia M. DiLallo Santimaw, 81, of Montezuma, NY, passed away on the morning of July 4, 2020 with her loving daughter by her side.
Virginia, who went by Ginny, and was even more affectionately known as "Grandma Ginny" to many, was born in Auburn, NY to the late Antoinette and Nicholas Montone. Ginny was a true example of her faith and spent her life in service to the Lord and those around her. Ginny worked as a bookkeeper for Westside Pharmacy for many years and later as a manager at the Port Byron Thruway Service Area greeting every traveler with a smile. She was often able to get a person's life story in a matter of minutes. She served as a religious education teacher and was a devoted communicant of Our Lady of the Snow Parish. Ginny enjoyed traveling, going on bus trips and taking in Broadway shows. One of her favorite trips as a devout Catholic was getting to see Pope Francis and hear him speak in Philadelphia in 2015 with her daughter and granddaughter. Ginny was a proud volunteer for Meals on Wheels where she delivered love and smiles (and occasionally her cookies) at every drop-off location. Ginny loved working in her gardens and tending to her beautiful flowers. A very talented baker, "Grandma Ginny cookies" were famous among her grandchildren's friends, co-workers, or really anyone who was lucky enough to get them. Grandma Ginny was always so proud of her family and their accomplishments. She was a person who saw the good in everyone and had a way of making you feel special. Everything she did was done with love and she has touched many hearts throughout her beautiful life.
Ginny is survived by her loving family: daughter, Antoinette (Toni) Smart and her husband, Craig; grandchildren, Ashley (Jarrett O'Hara) and Francis (Sarah Angerer); grand-pups, Jax and Lilly; sister, Elsa Bernadoni and her husband Louie; sister-in-law, Mary Jo DiLallo; very dear lifelong friends Dolores and Bernie Dec; and nieces and nephews.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Frank DiLallo, with whom she shared 23 years of marriage. In 1990, she was lucky to find a wonderful man, Donald F. Santimaw. whom she married and loved until his passing in 1992. Also predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Nancy and Louie DiLallo, Gloria and Bob DiLallo, Ralph DiLallo.
Virginia's funeral mass will be conducted in Holy Family Church 85 North St. Auburn, NY at 10 a.m. Thursday July 9, 2020. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. Per Ginny's request, there will not be calling hours and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the Cayuga County Office for the Aging Meals on Wheels 160 Genesee St. Basement, Auburn, NY 13021 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle to the family.
NYSDOH and CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE ENFORCED!!
