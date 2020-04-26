CUMMING, Ga. — Walter Chalanick, 94, of Cumming, Ga., formerly of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Walt was born in Auburn, on Oct. 4, 1925, the son of the late William and Eva Chalanick. He was a graduate of Central High School, where he was a standout football player. He was an Army veteran, serving in Japan as part of the occupation forces.
Walt was married on March 10, 1951 to Helen Rusinko Chalanick, who predeceased him in 2011. He was a payroll supervisor for GTE in Camillus, retiring in 1986. An avid golfer, Walt was a longtime member of Highland Park Golf Course, serving on the Board of Directors, and winning numerous club championships. He was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul Church, and a life member of the Ukrainian National Club.
After retiring, he and Helen spent winters in Florida with their son, John. He continued playing golf with his Auburn buddies in Zephyrhills, Fla. Over the past several years he could be found visiting his family whether it was back in Auburn, Albany, Chambersburg, Pa., Lakeland, Fla., or Cumming, Ga., sharing time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Mickey (Karen), of Auburn and their children, Jason (Pria), of Charlotte, N.C., and Sarah; Patti (Joe) Simone, of Cumming, Ga., and their children, Joe Jr., (Ivey), of Alpharetta, Ga., and Eric (Karen), of Tiverton, R.I.; Bobby (Karen), of Chambersburg, Pa., and their children, Brett (Lauren), of Los Angeles, Calif. and Kara (Mike) Tabb, of Washington, D.C.; Edward and his daughter, Taylor, of Albany, N.Y.; and John (Dawn) and dog, Joia in Florida. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren, Kayla and Cross, Cora and Ben Simone, Asher and James Chalanick, and Hawkins Tabb; and all of his caregivers in Lakeland, Fla. where he resided before moving to Cummings; sister-in-law, Stella Chalanick; nieces and nephews; and “cousin, Patty” and Bill Mead.
Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Andrew Chalanick.
Funeral services for Walt are private; burial is in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
The family asks that contributions be made to SS. Peter and Paul Church.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
