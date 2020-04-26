× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CUMMING, Ga. — Walter Chalanick, 94, of Cumming, Ga., formerly of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Walt was born in Auburn, on Oct. 4, 1925, the son of the late William and Eva Chalanick. He was a graduate of Central High School, where he was a standout football player. He was an Army veteran, serving in Japan as part of the occupation forces.

Walt was married on March 10, 1951 to Helen Rusinko Chalanick, who predeceased him in 2011. He was a payroll supervisor for GTE in Camillus, retiring in 1986. An avid golfer, Walt was a longtime member of Highland Park Golf Course, serving on the Board of Directors, and winning numerous club championships. He was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul Church, and a life member of the Ukrainian National Club.

After retiring, he and Helen spent winters in Florida with their son, John. He continued playing golf with his Auburn buddies in Zephyrhills, Fla. Over the past several years he could be found visiting his family whether it was back in Auburn, Albany, Chambersburg, Pa., Lakeland, Fla., or Cumming, Ga., sharing time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.