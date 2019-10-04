JORDAN — Wanda M. Bard, 91, of Jordan, passed away Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of Jordan, Wanda dedicated her life to raising her family and being involved in the community. She played an integral part in establishing the Jordan Pool, where she taught swimming lessons and helped to sell membership tickets. Wanda volunteered at the Jordan Fall Festival for more than 70 years. She also worked for seven years at the Onondaga County Health Department. Wanda was active in a monthly Pinochle card club for several years and she was a loyal New York Yankees and Syracuse University basketball fan. She also sang in the Jordan United Methodist Church choir, where her annual rendition of “O’ Holy Night” was favored by parishioners on Christmas Eve.
Wanda was predeceased on Aug. 11, 2019 by her soulmate of 72 years, Donald Bard.
She was the glue that held her family together and she has entrusted that value in those she leaves behind; her children, Gary (Sue) Bard, Wendy (Steve) Duck, Thomas Bard, Donna (William) Snyder, Donald (Mary) Bard, and David (Dawn) Bard; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Jordan United Methodist Church, 63 Elbridge St., Jordan. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday also in the Jordan United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Jordan United Methodist Church, Jordan Community Council, or Jordan Ambulance Fund.
The Bush Funeral Home of Jordan has charge of arrangements.
