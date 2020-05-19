OWASCO — Warren J. “Bud” Smith, 94, of Owasco, passed away peacefully at his home on Owasco Lake, on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Bud was born in Geneva, the son of the late Robert and Delia (Fitzpatrick) Smith. He was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church. Bud retired from NYSEG as a foreman of the UCM Department, after 44 years of employment.
He was a loving father and husband that devoted his life to his children and the love of his life, Shirley. His passions were family, sports, and Owasco Lake. He loved playing basketball at the Auburn YMCA four times a week. He won a bronze at 78 and a gold medal at the age of 84, in the over-80 Division for Men’s Basketball in the National Senior Games. His proudest athletic accomplishment was beating the great Monk Curtain in a pitching duel that goes down as one of the great upsets in Auburn softball history. He often volunteered his time to coach his children’s teams. In 1978 he managed the Nichols Little League team to the Auburn championship. In his later years, he took great pride in his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Bud is survived by his wife, Shirley Burke Smith, with whom he spent 70 loving years; their children, Lynn Smith (Douglas Ross), Stephen Merman-Smith (Karen), Karen Dwyer (Robert), Sharon Nelson (Richard), and Bill Smith (Maura); his beloved grandchildren, Steve (Amy) Vergamini, Kelly (Matt) Yount, Bailey (John) Sauers, William Ryan (Teresa) Merman-Smith, Kristin (Lynn) Graham, Claire (Colby) Schneider, Rick and, Lily Nelson, Molly, Liam, Daniel and Marin Smith; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Kathryn, and Alexandra Vergamini, Olivia and Mila Yount, Bailey, Thalia, and Ayla Graham, Braden and Amelia Sauers, and Avery and Finn Schneider.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Robert and Dorothy Smith, Gladys Fiermonte, and Nancy Brechue.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
