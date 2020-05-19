Warren J. 'Bud' Smith

He was a loving father and husband that devoted his life to his children and the love of his life, Shirley. His passions were family, sports, and Owasco Lake. He loved playing basketball at the Auburn YMCA four times a week. He won a bronze at 78 and a gold medal at the age of 84, in the over-80 Division for Men’s Basketball in the National Senior Games. His proudest athletic accomplishment was beating the great Monk Curtain in a pitching duel that goes down as one of the great upsets in Auburn softball history. He often volunteered his time to coach his children’s teams. In 1978 he managed the Nichols Little League team to the Auburn championship. In his later years, he took great pride in his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.