AUBURN — Wayne A. Garrow, 58, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Matthew House.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., to the son of late Calvin and Frances Hoisington Garrow. Wayne enjoyed watching old reruns of The Dukes of Hazzard and Walker Texas Ranger. He also loved snowmobiling and working on his old cars.
He is survived by sisters, Denise Garrow, and Brenda Gilchrist; nephews, Daniel Coe and his wife, Jeanie, and Alexander Sawaryn; and aunt, Geraldine Janes.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his brother, David Garrow.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a graveside to follow in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.
