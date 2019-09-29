{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne A. Garrow

AUBURN — Wayne A. Garrow, 58, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Matthew House.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., to the son of late Calvin and Frances Hoisington Garrow. Wayne enjoyed watching old reruns of The Dukes of Hazzard and Walker Texas Ranger. He also loved snowmobiling and working on his old cars.

He is survived by sisters, Denise Garrow, and Brenda Gilchrist; nephews, Daniel Coe and his wife, Jeanie, and Alexander Sawaryn; and aunt, Geraldine Janes.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his brother, David Garrow.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a graveside to follow in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Garrow, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Oct 1
Visitation
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
11:00AM-1:00PM
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers for Wayne's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Wayne's Visitation begins.
Oct 1
Graveside Service
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
1:30PM
Weedsport Rural Cemetery
E. Brutus Street
Weedsport, NY 13166
Order flowers for Wayne's Graveside Service
Guaranteed delivery before Wayne's Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load comments