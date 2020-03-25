AUBURN — Wayne Helfer, 82, of Auburn, passed away peacefully and beautifully, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
He was born in Syracuse, the son of the late Martin and Louise Stone Helfer and resided with his brother, Murray in Marcellus for several years, until moving to Auburn. Wayne grew up with some disabilities that never stopped him from being one of the nicest, friendliest people that you would ever meet. He enjoyed the simpler things in life like nature, birds, making potholders, mowing lawns, and taking extra long bike rides around town. Wayne’s gentle soul and warming smile will continue to live on in the hearts of those he touched.
He is survived by a brother; nieces, Anne and Kristen; nephews, Tim, David, and Doug; several other relatives and especially his beloved family on Shevchenko Avenue.
A private graveside service in Highland Cemetery was held at the convenience of the family. A memorial celebration of his life will be celebrated at a future date when health codes permit.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
