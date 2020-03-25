Wayne Helfer

He was born in Syracuse, the son of the late Martin and Louise Stone Helfer and resided with his brother, Murray in Marcellus for several years, until moving to Auburn. Wayne grew up with some disabilities that never stopped him from being one of the nicest, friendliest people that you would ever meet. He enjoyed the simpler things in life like nature, birds, making potholders, mowing lawns, and taking extra long bike rides around town. Wayne’s gentle soul and warming smile will continue to live on in the hearts of those he touched.