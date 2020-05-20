PHOENIX — Wendy J. Lawrence, 54, of Phoenix, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Crouse Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Robert and Janet Hagemann Lutkins. Wendy enjoyed crafting artificial flowers for her local clientele in the Phoenix area. Her favorite flower was the sunflower and she loved going to hot air balloon events and playing on her piano.
She is survived by her fiancé, Vincent Furco; children, Cory Lawrence, Brandon Lawrence, and Kristen Canady and her husband, Jeff; stepchildren, Billy Lawrence, and Lisa Blair and her husband, Ryan; brother, Robert Lutkins Jr.
In addition to her parents, Wendy was predeceased by her sister, Kathy Santiago.
Services will be held privately for the family in Fort Hill Cemetery.
Brew Funeral Home, Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
