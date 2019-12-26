SKANEATELES — William A. Whitney Jr., age 57, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Bill was born in Elmira, son of William A. Whitney, of Las Vegas, and the late Theresa Cunningham McLane.
He was also predeceased by stepfather, Paul McLane.
In addition to his father, Bill is survived by three sons, William R. Whitney, of Altoona, Wis., with wife, Brook Ann and daughters, Elizabeth Ann, Lori Beth, Theresa Grace, and Evelynn Rose; Xavier L. Whitney, of Syracuse, with Megan K. Hamilton; Joshua A. Whitney, of Boston, Mass., with Alyssa Lambert; sister and brother-in-law, Michaelene and Matthew Doyle, of Elmira; brother, Joseph Whitney, of Horseheads, with Vickie Ameigh; twin sister, Sid Whitney, of Pine City, with Kenneth Elston Sr.; longtime companion, Victoria Jusino, of Skaneateles; former wife and friend, Beth Patricia Whitney, of Skaneateles; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill was a retired corrections officer from Auburn Correctional Facility with 28 years of service. He was an avid sports fan with the New York Yankees being his favorite team. Bill loved outdoor life. He especially enjoyed boating, water skiing, golf, and hunting. He always looked forward to the opening days of both bow and gun hunting.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 161 High St., Elmira.
