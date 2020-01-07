CATO — William (Billy) Carter Jr., 66, of Cato, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital, surrounded by family.
He was the son of the late William K. and Shirley Horner Carter. Billy was a longtime resident of Cato, a fan of Syracuse University sports, and the Buffalo Bills. He was a retired employee of Chrysler and a carpenter. He loved crosswords and playing board and card games with his family. He was an avid fan of his grandson, Tyson, and supported all of his endeavors. He could be found in the stands cheering on his grandson.
Survived by Mary Trousdale Smith Carter; son and daughter-in-law, Richard (Tammie) Smith; beloved grandson, Tyson Smith; sisters, Cindy (Ron) Wilds, of Florida, and Cathy (Rocky) Curinga, of Florida; brothers, Bruce Carter, of Fulton, Jeff (Anna) Carter, of Hastings, and Chris (Tonia) Carter, of Brewerton; aunts; three nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by many people.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Cato America Legion.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.