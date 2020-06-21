William Edward 'Honey' Leubner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William Edmund "Honey" Leubner

July 13, 1928 — June 16, 2020

SKANEATELES —

William Edmund "Honey" Leubner, 91, of Skaneateles, died on June 16, 2020 of heart disease.

He was born July 13, 1928 in Marietta NY to German immigrant parents, Edmund and Bertha Leubner, and was very proud of his German heritage.

"Honey" was a farmer all of his life. He grew up on the Leubner family farm in Marietta, then owned his own dairy farm on Benson Road in Skaneateles, NY. He married Narcissa Ann Bainbridge on March 1, 1953 Together they worked the farm and had six children, Jeffrey (Sue), Pamela (Emil), Christopher (deceased), Kathleen, Jason, and Cynthia. The farm prospered, and grew to one of the largest and most successful farms in the area in the 1970s.

Ed was always trying new farming techniques, seeds, and cultivation methods. He was not afraid to try and succeed, or try and fail, which is one of the many great lessons he passed along to his family. When Ed retired in the late 1990s, he sold the farm and moved to Weeks Road, where he lived until his death.