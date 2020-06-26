× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William F. 'Buffer' Carey Sr.

May 5, 1937 — June 22, 2020

MONTEZUMA — William F. "Buffer" Carey Sr., 83, of Montezuma, passed away June 22, 2020 after a brief illness at University Hospital, Syracuse.

Bill was born in Port Byron on May 5, 1937 to Douglas and Florence Jetty Carey.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He owned and operated his own cleaning company in the area for over 50 years. He was a member of the Seneca Falls American Legion where he enjoyed playing cards. He was a life member of the Montezuma VFW. His favorite pastime was mowing his lawn and 'busting people's chops.'

Buffer is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda McDonald Carey; his children: William Carey Jr., Scott (Lisa) Carey and Mark (Julie) Carey; grandchildren: Anthony, Nicole, Adam, Cassie and Rachel; sisters: Marilyn Axton and Nancy Glimpse; brother, Douglas Carey Jr.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters: Betty Kolczynski, Sandy Darrow; and brother, Richard Carey.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron has charge of arrangements. Contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be sent to audiounfuneralhome.com

