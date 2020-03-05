SKANEATELES — William Frederick Huther, of Skaneateles, known to many as “Bill,” and many more as “Coach,” passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was in one of his favorite places, Sanibel Island, Fla., enjoying time with his wife and family when he passed away.

Born in Utica, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 1934, he lived in both Hamilton, N.Y., and Auburn, N.Y. Bill graduated from Auburn East High School in 1952 and played on the undefeated 1950 football team. In 1956, he received his Bachelors of Arts degree in history from Colgate University where he played basketball, baseball, and track, and was a teammate on the 1955 baseball team that played in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The following year, Bill returned to Colgate and received a Masters of Arts degree in physical education.

Bill served in the U.S. Army First Division (The Big Red One) in Fort Riley, Kan., and Baumholder, Germany. He taught physical education, health, and coached football, basketball, baseball, and tennis at various levels at Auburn Central High from 1959-1970. In 1968-1969 he was a Fulbright Exchange Teacher at Marshalswick School in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England. Bill became a guidance counselor at Auburn High School in 1970, where he had a profound impact on the lives of generations of Auburn students until his retirement in 1994. Bill often said that teaching was “caught, not taught,” and there were no truer words to describe how he treated his work. The values of service, education, and the importance of athletics in personal development were instilled in Bill at a very young age by his parents, and he lived his life focused on building relationships with students, teaching them about citizenship, sportsmanship, and personal responsibility.