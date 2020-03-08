SKANEATELES — William Frederick Huther, of Skaneateles, known to many as “Bill,” and many more as “Coach,” passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was in one of his favorite places, Sanibel Island, Fla., enjoying time with his wife and family when he passed away.
Born in Utica, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 1934, he lived in both Hamilton, N.Y., and Auburn, N.Y. Bill graduated from Auburn East High School in 1952 and played on the undefeated 1950 football team. In 1956, he received his Bachelors of Arts degree in history from Colgate University where he played basketball, baseball, and track, and was a teammate on the 1955 baseball team that played in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The following year, Bill returned to Colgate and received a Masters of Arts degree in physical education.
Bill served in the U.S. Army First Division (The Big Red One) in Fort Riley, Kan., and Baumholder, Germany. He taught physical education, health, and coached football, basketball, baseball, and tennis at various levels at Auburn Central High from 1959-1970. In 1968-1969 he was a Fulbright Exchange Teacher at Marshalswick School in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England. Bill became a guidance counselor at Auburn High School in 1970, where he had a profound impact on the lives of generations of Auburn students until his retirement in 1994. Bill often said that teaching was “caught, not taught,” and there were no truer words to describe how he treated his work. The values of service, education, and the importance of athletics in personal development were instilled in Bill at a very young age by his parents, and he lived his life focused on building relationships with students, teaching them about citizenship, sportsmanship, and personal responsibility. After retiring from the district, he continued to invest in young people as an Area Admissions Representative for Albright College in Reading, Pa. until 2009. Bill was an avid athlete well beyond high school and college. He played semi-pro basketball for Kufs News, The Italian Village, and Pecorello’s Market in Utica. He taught tennis during the summers in Wilmington, Del., Hamilton, Bermuda, and the Owasco Country Club in Auburn. Bill was a five-time Auburn Men’s Singles Tennis Champion, and the 1991 National Senior Games Men’s Singles Tennis Champion (ages 55-59); as well as the National Men’s Doubles Tennis runner-up the same year. His dedication to the athletic and educational programs of Central New York was recognized with a Section III Service Award in 1973. In 2002, he was honored to be elected alongside his father, Joseph (posthumously) to the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
A true citizen of the world, Bill remained active in a variety of organizations that were near and dear to him throughout his life including NYSRTA, The Cayuga Museum, The Schweinfurth Museum, Rockport Massachusetts Art Association, and Townsend Lawn Tennis Club in St. Albans, England. He had also been active with Teenage March of Dimes, the Cayuga County Mental Health Association, was an advisor to YMCA Hi Y groups, and the treasurer of Friends in Service Here (F.I.S.H) in Skaneateles. Throughout Bill’s life he enjoyed - and excelled - at his many hobbies including golf, tennis, and oil painting.
Bill loved where he grew up and the communities, he lived in. Along the way, he seemed to make a connection with everyone and those relationships only grew stronger over the years. Former colleagues, students, and friends from throughout his life were always on his mind and in his heart. None of these connections, however, were as important to him as his love for his family, especially his six adoring grandchildren. In recent years, you could find “Bompa,” at birthday parties, sporting events, concerts, or on the floor playing with truckies. No family moment was missed, and every milestone was celebrated with a phone call, congratulatory note, or hug.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Cornelia Huther, of Auburn, and Hamilton, N.Y., and Tavares, Fla.; and grand-nephew, Graham Murphy, of Liverpool, N.Y.
Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol; daughter, Erika (Jason) Clark, and grandchildren, Leah, Jackson, and Tabor, of Marcellus, N.Y.; son, Kevin (Christina) Huther and grandchildren, William, Petra, and Lukas, of Medfield, Mass.; exchange daughter, Kaisa (Jari) Kortesoja, and their children, Eeva, Eero, and Aune, of Pori, Finland; sister-in-law, Susan Bobbett, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, in the First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles, 97 East Genesee St., with a burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E. John Gavras Center, 182 North St., Auburn, NY 13021, www.gavrascenter.com; F.I.S.H. of Skaneateles, Inc., 24 Jordan St., Skaneateles, NY 13152, and the John Dau Foundation, 97 East Genesee St., Skaneateles, NY 13152, www.johndaufoundation.org.
To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
