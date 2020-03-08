William Frederick Huther

Bill served in the U.S. Army First Division (The Big Red One) in Fort Riley, Kan., and Baumholder, Germany. He taught physical education, health, and coached football, basketball, baseball, and tennis at various levels at Auburn Central High from 1959-1970. In 1968-1969 he was a Fulbright Exchange Teacher at Marshalswick School in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England. Bill became a guidance counselor at Auburn High School in 1970, where he had a profound impact on the lives of generations of Auburn students until his retirement in 1994. Bill often said that teaching was “caught, not taught,” and there were no truer words to describe how he treated his work. The values of service, education, and the importance of athletics in personal development were instilled in Bill at a very young age by his parents, and he lived his life focused on building relationships with students, teaching them about citizenship, sportsmanship, and personal responsibility. After retiring from the district, he continued to invest in young people as an Area Admissions Representative for Albright College in Reading, Pa. until 2009. Bill was an avid athlete well beyond high school and college. He played semi-pro basketball for Kufs News, The Italian Village, and Pecorello’s Market in Utica. He taught tennis during the summers in Wilmington, Del., Hamilton, Bermuda, and the Owasco Country Club in Auburn. Bill was a five-time Auburn Men’s Singles Tennis Champion, and the 1991 National Senior Games Men’s Singles Tennis Champion (ages 55-59); as well as the National Men’s Doubles Tennis runner-up the same year. His dedication to the athletic and educational programs of Central New York was recognized with a Section III Service Award in 1973. In 2002, he was honored to be elected alongside his father, Joseph (posthumously) to the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.