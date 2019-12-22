AUBURN — Mr. William G. Alexander III, 58, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
William was born on March 14, 1961, in Auburn, the son of the late William G. Alexander Jr. and Barbara Mansfield Alexander. He had worked as a machinist for Parker Hannifin Corporation in Clyde, N.Y.; as well as Bombardier Transportation in Auburn.
He is survived by his daughter, Noelle Alexander, of Rochester; his siblings, Linda Leader (Ted), of Auburn, Kathleen DeCicca (Phil), of Auburn, Sally Alexander (Bob Boldman), of Reddington Beach, Fla., and Thomas Alexander (Sue), of Auburn; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Leader, Kristen Hall, Lauren DeCicca, Philip DeCicca, Emily Alexander, Thomas Alexander, and Claire Alexander; aunt, Jean Alexander; and close friends, Julie Terrell (Ted) and Keith Day.
In keeping with William’s wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of his family.
Memorial contributions in William’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., Auburn.
