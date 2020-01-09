{{featured_button_text}}
William J. Bach

JORDAN — William J. Bach, 71, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at home.

William was born Jan. 27, 1948 in Chadron, Neb., to Holger and Gladys Brecht Bach. He retired as a supervisor from New Process Gear after 39 years of hard work. He was a member of the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club and the NYS Rifle and Pistol Association.

William is survived by his children’s mother, Brenda; sons, Brian Bach, Bradley (Megan) Bach, and Brandon (Allison) Bach; four grandchildren, Miles, Ryder, Rowan, and Harper; brothers, Jim (Rhonda) Bach, and Bryce Bach; sisters, Barbara (Bob) Downs, and Joyce (Pat) Florczykowski; several nieces and nephews; and his three favorite dogs, Basha, Lucy, and Mason.

Friends and family may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club, 2833 Trombley Road, Weedsport, NY 13166 or to the NYS Rifle and Pistol Association, 713 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY 12061.

Service information

Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY 13166
