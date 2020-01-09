JORDAN — William J. Bach, 71, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at home.
William was born Jan. 27, 1948 in Chadron, Neb., to Holger and Gladys Brecht Bach. He retired as a supervisor from New Process Gear after 39 years of hard work. He was a member of the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club and the NYS Rifle and Pistol Association.
William is survived by his children’s mother, Brenda; sons, Brian Bach, Bradley (Megan) Bach, and Brandon (Allison) Bach; four grandchildren, Miles, Ryder, Rowan, and Harper; brothers, Jim (Rhonda) Bach, and Bryce Bach; sisters, Barbara (Bob) Downs, and Joyce (Pat) Florczykowski; several nieces and nephews; and his three favorite dogs, Basha, Lucy, and Mason.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends and family may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club, 2833 Trombley Road, Weedsport, NY 13166 or to the NYS Rifle and Pistol Association, 713 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY 12061.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.