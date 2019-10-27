{{featured_button_text}}
William K. Tripp

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. — William K. Tripp, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home in New York Mills, N.Y.

Survived by three daughters and one son, Jennifer Shlotzhauer, Kaitlyn Tripp, Tyler Tripp, and Lauren Tripp; two grandsons, Aiden and Jackson; also survived by his loving mother, Shirley Tripp (Aldrich); one sister, Patty Dixon (Rich Dixon); one nephew, Brandon Dixon; one niece, Brooke Dixon, and several aunts and uncles.

Bill was born in Auburn, on Nov. 6, 1965, the son of William S. and Shirley Aldrich Tripp. He was employed at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, N.Y. where he worked for IT, as a senior desktop support technician. Bill belonged to a church organization; he enjoyed helping others in his community. Bill loved electronics, and enjoyed his nightly phone calls with his mother discussing politics. Bill was very proud of all four of his children and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father, William S. Tripp.

Bill will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Words cannot express how special, kind, and compassionate he was. We know you would be with us today if heaven wasn’t so far away.

Services will be held for family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments