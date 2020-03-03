MORAVIA — William Morris Gazzilli, 53, of Moravia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home following a brief illness.
Born on Sept. 12, 1966, to Alton J. Morris Jr. and Wanda M. Henderson (Hyer), Uncle Bill (as he was affectionately known) grew up in New Hope, N.Y., graduating from Moravia High School in 1984. He enjoyed being with his many friends and family throughout Moravia, Herkimer, and Little Falls areas. Uncle Bill will be remembered for his quick-wit, his humor, and his center stage antics.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Morris; Ryan’s mother, Erin O’Bryan; sisters, Kathy (Clayton) Ingrahm, Terry Jancar, Wendy (John) Perry, and Sandy (Michael) Miller, and several nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.
William was predeceased by his parents, Alton and Wanda, and brother, Alton Morris III.
The family would like to thank his partner, Paul Miller, and niece, Kristy Lawrence Caza for their dedication and care throughout his illness.
There will be a celebration of Uncle Bill’s life in the spring.
