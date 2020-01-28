CATO — William P. Daino, 73, of Cato, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
He was born in Syracuse to the late Ralph and Lorraine (Dowd) Daino. He served in the U.S. Army and later retired from the New York State Thruway.
William was predeceased by his brother, Ralph Daino Jr., and sister, Carol Daino Barden.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Ellen (White) Daino; four daughters, Dawn (Andrew), Robin, Elizabeth, and Erin; four grandchildren, Jerrell, Emmanuel, Savannah, and Emerson Rose, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, with a service and military honors to follow at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VA Medical Center.
