AUBURN — William R. Jupin, 68, of Auburn, died Dec. 25, 2019, at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Michael and Ruth Withers Jupin. William served his country in the Marines for a short time and later in the Navy from 1979 to 1987. He was employed with Kostas Restaurant in Auburn.

He is survived by two children, Tim and Lisa Jupin; a sister, Cindy; a brother, Mike, and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Sawyer, and an infant daughter, Amy Jupin.

There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday at Langham Funeral Home followed by burial in Fort Hill Cemetery.

