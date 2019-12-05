{{featured_button_text}}
Willie C. Manuel Sr.

SYRACUSE — Willie C. Manuel Sr., 68, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, peacefully.

He is survived by his children, Lawarence B. Spence (Teresa), Willie C. Manuel Jr., Ronzland M. Hayes (Sindey), and Rochella N. Pringle; 27 grandchildren including, Fahtimah S. Manuel (Arthur) and Ronzell S. Walker; 33 great-grandchildren; his sister, Inez Richardson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday with funeral service immediately following in Well Of Hope Church, 1640 South Ave., Syracuse. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y.

