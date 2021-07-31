Observations: Bills' Ed Oliver, Spencer Brown scuffle during Day 3 of training camp

Spencer Brown is hard to miss.
The 6-foot-8-inch, 311-pound rookie offensive tackle, a third-round pick out of Northern Iowa, is tied for the tallest player on the Bills’ roster and towers over many teammates.
He was especially noticeable during the Bills’ third day of training camp practice Friday, when he got into a fight with defensive tackle Ed Oliver during 11-on-11 drills in Orchard Park.
“Just a little scuffle, competition, you know,” Oliver said. “I had to be the first one, like always. It is what it is. ... I might go in the locker room, we might go eat together. You never know. It’s just competition. What happens on the field stays on the field. We’re family in the locker room.”
The 6-1, 287-pound Oliver ripped off Brown’s helmet at the tail end of a play, prompting Brown to dive on top of the 2019 first-round pick. Teammates pulled them apart, though they continued to snipe at each other through the next couple of snaps.
Oliver said he appreciated seeing some fire out of the rookie.
“Yeah, I did,” Oliver said, smiling. “Don’t jump on me because there are repercussions. Other than that, it’s just friendly competition.”
Brown is expected to serve as the Bills’ swing tackle this season, after Ty Nseke signed with Dallas.
Allen twice goes back to Davis
Josh Allen unofficially completed 11 of 14 pass attempts during 11-on-11 work, with two of the incompletions on targets to Gabriel Davis.
Davis dropped one pass on an intermediate route and another sailed over his head when Allen overthrew him on a deep route. On both occasions, Allen went right back to him on the next snap.
Davis caught both, one along the sideline and another in the middle of the field.
Allen’s other incompletion was on his first pass, to Jake Kumerow, who jumped and nearly pulled down the ball. The play was broken up by Siran Neal.
Most of Allen’s completions were of the short and intermediate variety, but he did connect on a long pass to Dawson Knox.
Isaiah McKenzie had one of the more impressive run-after-catches of the day, using a nifty spin move to break away from two defenders.
Mitchell Trubisky threaded a gorgeous pass in between multiple defenders, but it was dropped by tight end Quintin Morris. Another notable Trubisky throw was snared by Tanner Gentry, who made an impressive diving grab.
The running backs appeared to have a good day. Devin Singletary broke a pair of long runs and Zack Moss was shifty on a large gain up the middle. Of course, the players have yet to wear pads.
Beasley sits out; Diggs partial practice
Cole Beasley did not practice but was present throughout the session, wearing a mask and playfully interacting with teammates throughout the afternoon. Beasley was given a veteran rest day.
Stefon Diggs stopped practicing about midway through the session but remained on the field without his helmet. No injury was apparent.
Jerry Hughes, who is on the non-football injury list with a calf strain, was seen working out on the sideline.
Tight end Jacob Hollister spent time on a stationary bike.
Tre White offers goalie services to Sabres
All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, he of the famed (and fictional) Tre White Goalie Academy, wore an Academy of Hockey at Harborcenter warmup as he strolled to the microphone after practice and joked that he had offered his on-ice services to Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula.
“I talked to Mr. Terry today,” White said. “I told him he can sign me to a two-way contract.”
Pegula was seen on the sideline with Bills general manager Brandon Beane after practice.
The Sabres lost starting goaltender Linus Ullmark, who signed with the Boston Bruins in free agency, and has since signed veterans goalies Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell to one-year, $750,000 contracts.
Extra points
Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who is absent from camp after testing positive for Covid-19, tweeted his appreciation for Bills fans. “Beyond over whelmed with the get well wishes. I’m going to knock this Covid Battle out and be back sooner then later,” he posted, adding a biceps emoji. Guard Ike Boettger is also on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. … Tyler Bass hit all five of his field goal attempts, the longest from 44 yards. It would have been good from much farther. … The Bills signed tight end Bug Howard, who spent time with Denver and Jacksonville last season. The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound Howard originally signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent wide receiver out of North Carolina in 2017. He’s also spent time with Cleveland and Carolina. … Former Bills kicker Steve Christie will host a “Tailgate Experience” at the Borderland Music + Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. Christie will sign autographs from noon until 4 p.m. All donations for photos and autographs will go to the Kids’ Ticket to ROC Program at the Rural Outreach Center, which assists impoverished rural populations in southern Erie County and surrounding areas.