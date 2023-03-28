PHOENIX – Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been taking time since late February to evaluate how he will fill Leslie Frazier’s role as defensive coordinator for at least the next year.

McDermott told reporters Monday at the NFL owners meetings that the current plan is that he will be handling the play-calling, which has seemed like the most likely scenario since the news broke that Frazier will take the 2023 season off.

“It's heading toward me, and really at this point, I'm gonna be the play caller,” McDermott said during the AFC coaches' breakfast at the Arizona Biltmore. “But at the same time, have tons of confidence in the guys that we have around me that if I need to toss it to them from time to time, I can do that.”

In a follow-up question later, McDermott was more adamant that “yes,” he will call the plays to start the year.

McDermott also said the team will not hire a defensive coordinator from outside the organization, reiterating what General Manager Brandon Beane has said. Defensive line coach Eric Washington, a former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator, and senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb, a former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator, are among those who bolster McDermott’s confidence.

"We have good coaches on staff and, as I mentioned before, I'm not going to go outside to fill that role," McDermott said.

McDermott was last a defensive play-caller – save for at least the second half of the Bills’ win over the Chargers in 2018 – for Carolina from 2011 to '16. The Panthers improved from 27th to 18th to second in points allowed and finished among the top 10 in that category four times under McDermott.

There, Beane got an up-close look at McDermott’s play-calling.

“I saw a guy go against some really good quarterbacks and some really good offensive minds, whether it was the head coach or the offensive coordinator calling plays,” Beane said. “I think it'll be good. You know, change always happens in our business, and I see a fresh look on his face, a little bit of excitement to do it. I think our players will be excited to hear that as well.”

Now, the job changes a bit when it’s an addition to his role as head coach.

“It'll be different,” McDermott said. “It's been a little bit since I've done it. And then you add the head coach piece on top of that, but it's been done before. It’s what I did coming up through and something I’m very comfortable with.”

While aiming to keep the additional duties manageable, McDermott does not foresee a major shift in his approach to his game-day duties.

“I anticipate still doing everything else,” McDermott said. “I mean, maybe cut a little piece of the pie off and share it over here or over there, but outside of that, I'm pretty comfortable with what that entails.”

McDermott said he was surprised by Frazier’s decision, but that he fully respected it. As far as the defensive philosophy, McDermott said anytime a different person is calling plays, there will be some minor tweaks.

“A lot of respect for Coach Frazier, thought he did a really good job over the six years and appreciate the work he put in,” McDermott said. “I think everyone has just slightly their own way of, their own signature, if you will. ... We're all a little bit different and that's what comes through in the play and sometimes that's good from time to time.”

Beane likened the transition in a sense to the Bills moving from Brian Daboll at offensive coordinator to Ken Dorsey. The Bills, overall, were still running the same offense, but of course with nuances between each individual play-caller. A significant shift isn’t likely, but Beane anticipates McDermott will put his “own wrinkle” on a defense that he already has a heavy hand in.

“I definitely think Sean and the defense have been looking – since we got back from Indy – have been looking really hard at the things we do well, and maybe some areas we can improve, and how do we want to go about that,” Beane said. “Do we want to line up different, do we want to call different? So, I think there will definitely be some nuances and some adjustments that Sean will add to it going into this upcoming season.”