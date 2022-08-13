Observations: Case Keenum struggles, but Bills reserves pull out preseason win over Colts

The Buffalo Bills got a glimpse of what life without Josh Allen is like on Saturday.

Predictably, it wasn’t pretty.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum accounted for three of the offense’s four turnovers in the first half during a 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.

Keenum, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, is expected to take over as the team’s No. 2 quarterback – a role occupied last season by Mitchell Trubisky. While his grasp on that job probably isn’t is danger after one particularly ugly half of preseason football, there wasn’t much to build on against the Colts.

“That’s the No. 1 job as quarterback, and I pride myself in being very stingy with the ball and to go out and do that, that was uncharacteristic of me. I take full responsibility for all those,” Keenum said.

Keenum played the entire first half, going 11 of 18 for 86 yards and two interceptions, a quarterback rating of 33.3. He also rushed once for 3 yards. The Bills’ first drive of the game was actually one of the best, as the team went 75 yards in 10 plays. On fourth-and-4 from the Colts’ 5-yard line, Keenum threw an incomplete pass intended for tight end O.J. Howard.

“I’m out there with 10 guys who are prepared, practiced a lot with, had a great game plan, and I thought coming out the first drive we moved the ball well, thought we ran the ball well. I thought the offensive line played pretty well,” Keenum said. “It is preseason, so you need to take it with a grain of salt knowing that it’s not quite as game planned of a call sheet that we normally have. I thought we did some good things and there’s a lot of stuff to work on and get better at, as well.”

Things went downhill fast after the first drive.

Keenum was intercepted on the first play of Buffalo’s second possession. His throw was intended for Jamison Crowder was slightly high, and the ball bounced off the receiver’s hands into the waiting arms of Colts safety Rodney McLeod.

After a three-and-out on the third possession, the Bills turned the ball over again at the end of the first quarter. Keenum connected with wide receiver Jake Kumerow on a 20-yard gain, but the receiver fumbled at the end of the play, and the ball was recovered by Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. The turnover trouble continued on the Bills’ next possession, when Keenum was sacked by Colts defensive end Kameron Cline, leading to a fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle Curtis Brooks.

After Bills safety Jaquan Johnson gave his team great field position following an interception of Colts quarterback Nick Foles, Keenum made his worst throw of the night. On first-and-10 from the Colts’ 15-yard line, he was intercepted on a throw intended for receiver Isaiah Hodgins down the left sideline.

“I was completely at fault,” Keenum said. “Kind of a weird look, the release he got. I thought the corner did a great job playing it. I don’t need to throw that ball, though. Especially after we get a turnover, we’ve got points. We’re trying to take a shot. I’ve got to be smarter than that.”

To be fair, Keenum was playing with backups across the board. The Bills elected not to start just about all of their projected opening-day starters, so the first-team offense against the Colts looked like this: Keenum, Howard, Kumerow, Crowder, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, running back Zack Moss and an offensive line, from left to right, of Tommy Doyle, Bobby Hart, Greg Van Roten, Cody Ford and Luke Tenuta.

Keenum was replaced by Matt Barkley to start the third quarter.

“Case is a good football player. I'll start there,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “I know he wants some plays back. I do, too. There are some things I could have done better. I think that's true for our entire football team, right? This is one game, and it's a preseason game. There is a lot for us to learn from it. I know the result was the result and we win. That's great, but the things we can learn from this game, Case included, myself included, will benefit us as we move forward.”

2. Boogie Basham makes a big play. The Bills have challenged their young defensive ends – Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Basham – to make more plays this season. Basham did just that against the Colts in the second quarter, sacking Foles and forcing a fumble that was picked up by rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard and returned 69 yards for a touchdown.

“I would say before the play even started, I was holding up guys like, ‘We need a big play right here.’ So, you know, I lined up, the tackle gave me what I wanted,” Basham said. “I took advantage of it. Seeing the quarterback was holding the ball, the same drill we work on every day, getting the ball out. Got the ball out, I look up, I see ‘TB’ picked the ball up, running down the sideline, scoring. It don't get no better than that.”

Basham, who has switched to No. 55 this season, which was previously worn by veteran Jerry Hughes, had a difficult time getting on the field as a rookie, playing in just eight games in the regular season. The Bills will want that number to increase, and plays like the one he made Saturday will help build his case for more playing time.

“I would definitely say for me, it's just a momentum builder,” Basham said.

Rousseau sat out, along with the rest of the Bills’ projected defensive starters. The starting lineup against the Colts looked like this: Basham, Epenesa, defensive tackles Tim Settle and Brandin Bryant, linebackers Andre Smith and Bernard, cornerbacks Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford and Cam Lewis and safeties Damar Hamlin and Johnson.

3. Punt God goes boom. Rookie punter Matt Araiza, amazingly enough, is one of the players fans and media has watched closely throughout the summer. Araiza showed why against the Colts in the second quarter, unleashing an 82-yard punt. Sure, it went into the end zone, but still … 82 yards!

“It got everybody geeked up, including us on the bench,” Keenum said of Araiza’s punt.

Also of note: Araiza held for Tyler Bass on an extra point in the first half and on a pair of field goals in the second half, including the game-winner. All of the holds were clean, including on a low snap on the extra point. Incumbent punter Matt Haack did punt once, and did a nice job from the 50-yard line, inducing a fair catch at the Indianapolis 12-yard line.

“That's great experience for Matt there, and then being able to flip the field like that was huge,” McDermott said of Araiza, speaking first about the job he did holding. “I thought he was pretty consistent throughout the night in what we did. I thought Matt Haack had a good punt early there with the pooch situation.”