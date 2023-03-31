Devon Levi’s back was to center ice as he stood at his net while the crowd inside KeyBank Center serenaded the rookie in his highly anticipated NHL debut.

“Le-vi, Le-vi, Levi!”

The chant was in response to a brilliant save that showcased the exceptional talent that made Levi one of the best goalies in the history of NCAA Men’s hockey. He tracked the puck from right to left on a cross-ice pass by the New York Rangers and slid to make a sprawling save on a one-timer by Kaapo Kakko to maintain the Buffalo Sabres’ lead in the second period Friday night.

The crowd roared. His family and friends celebrated. This was the type of moment Levi visualized long before his trade to the Sabres in July 2021 or his record-setting performance at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Showcasing the precise technique that earned him the crease only a few weeks after leaving Northeastern University to turn pro, Levi delivered a stellar debut and Jeff Skinner scored the winner in overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win.

At 21 years old, Levi became the fourth-youngest goalie in team history to debut. He finished with 32 saves, 19 in the third period, and neither of the Rangers' goals in regulation beat him clean.

Kakko scored by whacking the puck out of mid-air when it was chipped over Levi, then Adam Fox tied it with 10:15 left in the third period by poking a loose puck over the line.

The Sabres (36-31-7) kept their faint playoff hopes alive and won for only the fifth time in 16 games.

Strengthened by the return of defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, the teammates looked determined to make this a night to remember for Levi. They took an early lead on JJ Peterka’s goal, added insurance with Jordan Greenway beating Jaroslav Halak in the second period and fought to earn two points despite missing Tage Thompson because of an injury for a second consecutive game.

The night began in an unexpected way for Levi. He didn’t wear a helmet for his solo lap at the start of pregame warmups, shooting two pucks into the net before his teammates joined him on the ice. Their aggressive play from the outset gave Levi ample time to adjust to the speed of the Rangers and buzz from a near-capacity crowd.

The Sabres outshot the Rangers 12-2 over the first 20 minutes and took a 1-0 lead at 11:20 when a no-look pass by Dylan Cozens gave Peterka an open net to score his 11th goal of the season. Then, the Rangers’ push began.

Fans rose from their seats when defenseman Adam Fox, with the puck on the blade of his stick, stared down Levi. Prepared for the recent Norris Trophy winner to shoot, Levi followed the puck toward the front of the net and used his right pad to deny Vincent Trocheck’s redirect.

The crowd roared again. A few minutes later, Greenway put Buffalo ahead by two when the 6-foot-6 forward shielded the puck with his left arm and, using one hand to grasp his stick, flicked the puck over Halak’s glove.

Kakko cut the deficit to 2-1 when he whacked the puck out of midair when it as chipped over Levi by Filip Chytil, and the Rangers tied it when Levi had the puck covered but didn't get a whistle. Fox skated to the front of the net and used his stick to get it over the line.

Levi meditated during TV timeouts, kneeling between the hashmarks in front of his net while crews scraped the ice. He battled in his crease to stop shots and prevent rebounds, accomplishing both when the Rangers earned consecutive chances early in the third period.

Levi then delivered a clutch stop with 1:28 left in regulation by smothering Artemi Panarin's shot from the slot to keep the score tied and ensure the Sabres would earn at least one point.

This debut, unexpected by those who don’t follow the Sabres closely, is part of Levi’s goal to gain a “year’s worth of development” over the final weeks of the season. His first start was against a playoff-bound team that was 9-2-1 in its previous 12 games. He’ll dissect the goals against and his close call in the first period when Chytil missed a wide-open net, but each moment, good or otherwise, is to prepare him for what's to come.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Showing promise

The Sabres hadn’t seen many promising moments from Greenway since his arrival in a deadline-day trade. He had one goal in eight games, then missed four with an upper-body injury. His drive to the net in the second period Friday should alleviate some concerns.

Greenway outmuscled Ben Harpur on his way to the net and somehow got enough of the shot to score his fourth goal of the season. Greenway was parked in front of the net on many of his shifts and helped extend possession on the forecheck.

2. Trending up

Peterka, Cozens and Quinn were part of a starting line that had an average age of just under 22 years old, then controlled play during most of their shifts in the first period. The Sabres had seven shot attempts and four scoring chances with the trio on the ice at 5-on-5 in the first 20 minutes, according to Natural Stat Trick. Peterka’s goal gives the rookie winger 10 points in his last 10 games, while Cozens’ no-look pass gave him five points in his last five.

It might be tempting for Sabres coach Don Granato to try Cozens on the top line with Thompson out, but the Sabres shouldn’t break apart their youngest group of forwards given how well they’ve played recently.

3. Still absent

Still bothered by the injury sustained a week earlier against New Jersey, Thompson didn’t skate Friday morning and hasn’t been on the ice with the team since the win over the New York Islanders. He has 44 goals and is still one point away from becoming the first Sabre with 90 in a season since Daniel Briere totaled 95 in 2006-07. Granato explained earlier in the week that it’s the type of ailment that can’t heal without rest.

Casey Mittelstadt centered the Sabres’ top line for a second consecutive game, skating with Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner. The team’s other scratches were Riley Stillman, Kale Clague, Vinnie Hinostroza, Craig Anderson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

4. Next

The Sabres travel to Philadelphia to play the Flyers on Saturday night at 7 p.m.