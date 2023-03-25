ELMONT – Tage Thompson needed only a few strides on the ice at UBS Arena to know that something was wrong.

His injury, the result of an elbow to the side from Devils winger Timo Meier, caused issues for Thompson when he took a few laps during warmups Saturday. He left the ice to receive treatment from the trainers, while the rest of the Buffalo Sabres, including rookie call-up Lukas Rousek, took line rushes.

All signs pointed to the Sabres being without their leading scorer in the latest must-win game against an opponent that occupies one of the two wild-card playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Yet, Thompson emerged from the tunnel and returned to the ice for one last try. He decided he was well enough to play.

Icing a lineup featuring their 43-goal scorer, the Sabres used their speed to create scoring chances and played a tight defensive game to help their goalie, Eric Comrie.

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo broke the tie with a goal 13:31 into the third period to support a strong defensive effort, and Jeff Skinner added an empty-netter in a 2-0 win over the New York Islanders.

Comrie made 26 saves to help the Sabres (35-31-6) keep pace in the wild-card race with a second consecutive win after a 2-8-2 stretch that leaves no margin for error with 10 games remaining. The Islanders (37-28-9) owned an 11-game home win streak against Buffalo and could have ended its dwindling playoff chances with a victory.

Both teams arrived in the area late Friday night because the Sabres and Islanders had games in Buffalo and Columbus, respectively. On the second game of a back-to-back, it’s natural for either or both teams to have a sluggish start.

It wasn’t an issue for the Sabres. They were the better team in the first period, threatening goalie Semyon Varlamov by forcing turnovers and using their speed to create space on the ice. Owen Power had a shot from the slot because of an impressive pass by Jack Quinn, and Varlamov slid to his right to stop Dylan Cozens on a 2-on-1. Buffalo outshot New York 13-7 and earned five high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The Sabres didn’t become impatient when Varlamov stifled their opportunities, but they weren’t able to earn as much time in the offensive zone during the second period. Islanders forward Hudson Fasching had two scoring chances – the latter of which forced Comrie to stop a backhander from the slot – and fumbled the puck when left wide open in front of Buffalo’s net.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson hit the post on a shot from the right point that went through traffic with just less than 14 minutes left in the period. Comrie had to make three saves in two power-play opportunities for New York during the second period, and Varlamov gloved a Casey Mittelstadt one-timer in the final minutes to keep it 0-0 at the intermission.

The Sabres took control again in the third period, with Cozens earning a breakaway, and Rasmus Dahlin hit the post with a shot from the point on the power play.

The go-ahead goal started with a broken play. Ilya Lyubushkin's pass was redirected to the left circle, where Okposo gathered the puck and fired a quick shot that beat Varlamov at the near post. The Islanders had a brief push to tie the score, but they couldn't prevent Skinner from scoring his 31st goal of the season.

Here are other observations from the game:

Bounce back

This was an important game for Comrie. He hadn’t played since a 10-4 loss to the Dallas Stars because of a lower-body injury. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Comrie called this a “frustrating” season. He’s dealt with injuries for the first time since he was a teenager, and his save percentage plummeted when the Sabres’ blue line was decimated by injuries early in the season. The Sabres must like what they saw from Comrie in his return. He’s under contract through 2023-24 and showed last year in Winnipeg that he can be a reliable backup.

Pushing back

This is the first time the Sabres’ rookies have experienced the physical, tight-checking nature of hockey late in the regular season. Jack Quinn showed he’s up to the challenge, despite the size disadvantage he has against many of his opponents.

Quinn absorbed a big hit from Cal Clutterbuck during a shift early in the third period, then delivered a reverse hit when Clutterbuck tried to do it again. Quinn took advantage of the Islanders forward being out of position by sending a outlet pass to setup a Cozens breakaway that Varlamov stopped.

Special teams

It was inevitable that Buffalo’s power play wouldn’t be at full strength Saturday. The Islanders’ penalty kill at home ranks first in the NHL, and they were determined to take away the Sabres’ shooting options, particularly Thompson.

The Sabres committed too many turnovers and were indecisive while going 0-for-3 against the Islanders. Their best opportunity born out of an Islanders infraction was Owen Power’s shot from the right circle during a delayed penalty in the third period.

Still waiting

Rousek earned more respect from the Sabres’ coaching staff through his performance at training camp in the fall, and it appeared he was in line to make his NHL debut Saturday after being recalled from Rochester. However, he was scratched when Thompson was a late addition to the lineup.

Granato called the 25-year-old winger “scrappy” and lauded his situational awareness. Rousek wasn’t drafted during his first year of eligibility, waited until the sixth round in 2019 to be selected by the Sabres, then played two more seasons in Czech Republic before suffering an ACL injury that forced him to miss most of his first year in Rochester. Rousek was outstanding in the Calder Cup Playoffs last year and showed in Rochester this season that he’s worthy of a call-up.

“We have been, unfortunately, banged up on the back end all year long,” Granato said. “The front end, we haven't had to dip into Rochester, and we obviously acquired a couple players through the year on the front end, as well, for depth. For Rousek, we've looked forward to having him up here. I have, personally, watched him play in Rochester. So, I'm excited when he does get in, and it's a good opportunity if he does.”

The Sabres’ other scratches were Kale Clague, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordan Greenway, Craig Anderson and Devon Levi.

Next

The Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday in KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.