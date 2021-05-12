Observations on the Bills' 2021 schedule, with upsides, downsides

2. The Bills get an extra home game because of the 17th game vs. Washington. Furthermore, the extra game is against the weakest division winner in the NFC. Meanwhile, New England has a tougher “extra game” against Dallas. And several top AFC rivals have more difficult NFC crossovers, including the Colts (Tampa), Chiefs (Packers) and Ravens (Rams). However, the WFT isn’t an “easy out.” They have one of the best five front-fours in the NFL. And it’s a “trap game,” because it comes after the showdown in Miami.

3. The Bills get Houston in Week 4, meaning Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may not be playing due to an NFL suspension. It could be old friend Tyrod Taylor back in Orchard Park.

4. The Bills get the “rest advantage” in two games. They get two weeks to prepare for the home game vs. Miami, and the Bills get 11 days to prepare for Patriots at home in Week 12. Rookie Mac Jones will have replaced Cam Newton as Pats’ the starting QB by then.

5. Atlanta, a dome team, comes to Orchard Park on Jan. 2. The Falcons will be out of it.