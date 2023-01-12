Observations: Sabres' impressive third period not enough in loss to Jets

For a brief spell Thursday night, the game became everything the Winnipeg Jets wanted to avoid.

The Sabres found a way to unshackle themselves from the Jets’ defensive structure. Gradually, speed and skill began to prevail.

Tyson Jost collected a centering pass from Victor Olofsson in the slot, then rifled a shot over the Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder to tie the score early in the third period. The crowd in KeyBank Center roared and the Jets looked overwhelmed.

Moments later, Alex Tuch almost gave the Sabres their first lead of the game when he snuck behind the defense to earn a one-on-one chance against Hellebuyck.

All the Jets needed was a turnover to regain the lead. Kyle Connor intercepted a Rasmus Dahlin pass, then scored a breakaway goal to help Winnipeg leave Buffalo with a 4-2 win.

The Sabres (20-18-2) had opportunities to tie it again late in regulation. The puck rolled through the crease after a shot by Tuch off a faceoff win, and Jeff Skinner narrowly couldn't finish a wraparound in which the Jets' goalie was caught off guard. Karson Kuhlman clinched the win for Winnipeg on an empty-net goal with 42.7 seconds remaining.

Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, whose losing streak reached three despite a strong performance by goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He finished with 23 saves but saw his league-best six-game win streak end.

The Jets entered Thursday with wins in six of their previous 10, including a five-game win streak that ended earlier in the week, and owned a plus-27 goal differential. Their points percentage was fourth best in the Western Conference and their starting goalie, Hellebuyck, is a Vezina Trophy winner with 20 wins in 31 appearances this season.

The Sabres knew how the Jets were going to play. Winnipeg (27-14-1) wanted an ugly game. Among the top defensive teams in the league, the Jets had no interest in trading scoring chances with the highest-scoring team in the NHL.

The Sabres tried and failed to stretch out the Jets’ defensive structure with long, outlet passes that led to turnovers. It wasn’t until Jost’s line took the ice that Buffalo began to play a simple, direct game. Jost’s line with Olofsson and Casey Mittelstadt won a few puck battles to earn scoring chances early in the game.

But it was Winnipeg that broke through with Dylan Samberg’s wrist shot through traffic beating Luukkonen short side for a 1-0 lead at 6:35 into the game. Luukkonen then had to make saves on Pierre-Luc Dubois and Josh Morrissey before the Sabres began to threaten again.

Following a successful penalty kill, Jost cut through the slot and tested Hellebuyck with a backhanded shot. The Sabres went on the power play when Jeff Skinner drew a penalty, but they managed only two shots on goal and entered the first intermission trailing for the second time in three games.

The Sabres’ power play went 0 for 5 against one of the top penalty kills in the NHL, but their work in the second period led to Olofsson’s 16th goal of the season. After peppering Hellebuyck with five shots in two minutes on the man advantage, the Sabres tied it 1-1 with Jost applying a screen in front and Olofsson scoring from the slot at 12:02 into the second period.

Morrissey needed only 2:09 to give the Jets another lead. Among the best defensemen in the NHL this season, Morrissey’s slap shot from the left point went in as Dubois screened Luukkonen to make it 2-1.