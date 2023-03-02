BOSTON – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped the first shot by extending his right leg while sliding across his crease.

Luukkonen quickly popped up in a wide stance, then dropped his left leg to cover the open portion of the Buffalo Sabres’ net and stopped Pavel Zacha as the Boston Bruins forward desperately tried to jam the puck over the line early in the second period Thursday night in TD Garden.

Luukkonen was under duress against an opponent that’s on a historic pace. His defense was without Rasmus Dahlin, a Norris Trophy Contender. Up front, the Sabres didn’t have do-it-all power forward Alex Tuch. Luukkonen denied shot after shot until an official’s whistle changed the complexion of the game.

The Bruins scored the game’s opening goal on a power play that occurred after Luukkonen was called for tripping winger David Pastrnak, energizing a sellout crowd and giving the best team in the NHL all the momentum it needed to pull away for what became a 7-1 win.

The Sabres (31-25-4) finished with 26 shots on goal and didn’t earn enough quality scoring chances against Bruins backup goalie Jeremy Swayman. Buffalo dropped a second consecutive game and couldn’t move up in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of the trade deadline Friday afternoon.

Casey Mittelstadt scored the Sabres' only goal late in the third period when they were down 4-0.

This had the potential to be among Luukkonen’s best games in the NHL. He made 34 saves, including Boston’s first 22 shots on net, and showed poise as the Bruins snapped tape-to-tape passes to create chances in the Sabres’ end. With the win, Boston (48-8-5) became the fastest team in league history to reach the 100-point milestone in a season.

It all started when Luukkonen used his right leg pad to steer the puck away as Pastrnak skated toward the Sabres’ net with the score tied 0-0 midway through the second period. Pastrnak tripped over Luukkonen’s leg and since the Buffalo goalie was outside of his crease, an official at center ice raised his arm to signal a penalty.

The Bruins got a 4-on-3 power play because both teams already had a player in the penalty box for matching minor penalties, and defenseman Dmitry Orlov made it 1-0 with his one-timer from the right circle at 12:01 into the second period.

The Sabres’ details in their defensive zone began to slip, then the Bruins made it 2-0 with Jakub Lauko scoring from the slot on a rebound with 6:33 left in the second. Buffalo earned a scoring chance soon thereafter with Kyle Okposo testing Swayman’s glove hand but a turnover by Victor Olofsson gave Boston a breakaway that ended when Pastrnak missed the net.

Luukkonen’s teammates didn’t make his job less challenging in the third period. He was forced to stop consecutive, point-blank shots by A.J. Greer after Henri Jokiharju turned the puck over behind Buffalo’s net.

And though Buffalo almost scored on a power play when Dylan Cozens’ stick was lifted with the net open, the Bruins scored again when a turnover by Jeff Skinner led to a 2-on-1 that ended with a goal by Zacha. Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each added an empty-net goal, then Boston scored on a pair of odd-man rushes to make it 7-1.

The Sabres would have matched their win total from last season with a victory in Boston. They’ve won five of their last eight games but began March with another loss after going 5-5 during February. Competitors in the Eastern Conference, most notably the Ottawa Senators, made significant, pre-deadline moves to acquire help for a playoff push.

Buffalo, meanwhile, expects to be without Tuch for multiple weeks, while Dahlin remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Riley Stillman had some promising moments in his debut, but it’s fair to wonder how another loss will influence Adams’ plan for the deadline at 3 p.m.