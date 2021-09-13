Offensive line woes costly for Bills in loss to Steelers

"And as an offensive line, we know we didn't do that as well as we could. The great thing about offensive line is you win as an offensive line, all five guys, and you lose as an offensive line, all five guys, so it'll be a great opportunity to learn a lot of stuff from this game. But for us, it's just being accountable to each other and to the team. And they just got the better of us."

Keeping the offensive line intact was a priority for the Bills this offseason. It was generally solid throughout Buffalo's 2020 season before the end-of-season struggles against the Chiefs.

Right tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano were both set to become free agents, but Buffalo was able to keep both in the mix.

The right guard spot is one position in flux. After an extended training camp competition, both Cody Ford and Ike Boettger saw time against the Steelers, with Ford playing a majority of the second half.

Veteran Dion Dawkins, Buffalo's franchise left tackle, had a game to forget against Pittsburgh. Dawkins had multiple holding penalties. The Bills don't believe his preseason bout with the coronavirus was a contributing factor, however.