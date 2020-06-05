Officers suspended after man, 75, shoved and hurt on video

Gugino is a retiree who lives by himself in the area, say friends who describe him as a veteran peace activist driven by his faith and a desire for social justice. He is involved with the Western New York Peace Center and Latin American Solidarity Committee, said Vicki Ross, the center's executive director.

"I can assure you, Martin is a peaceable person," Ross said. "There is no way that he was doing anything to accost or hurt. He made a judgment to stay out after the curfew because he feels that our civil liberties are so in danger, which they most certainly are."

His Twitter timeline includes tweets and retweets supportive of progressive causes and critical of police. One tweet from Wednesday read: "The cops should not have clubs. And should not be in riot gear. The National Guard should arrest the police."

Ross said Gugino has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

"It doesn't surprise me that Martin was standing there looking at these young cops in the eye," Mark Colville of the Amistad Catholic Worker said of his longtime friend. "It almost looked like he was reaching out to them, trying to shake their hand or say, `What's going on? Why are you doing this?'"