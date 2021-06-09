Officiating takes center stage midway through NHL playoffs

"Most of what I thought I said was more in reference to the Islanders, a little gamesmanship with Barry, his comments towards Bergy," Cassidy said. "I'm always going to protect my captain and kind of push back a little bit. Listen, we're in front of the cameras a lot in media and it's an entertainment business, it's been a good series so there's a little bit of that back and forth."

Islanders-Bruins isn't the only series officiating has factored into. McDavid not earning a penalty call against Winnipeg in the first round became a hot-button issue: The likely MVP tied for the second-most penalties drawn during the regular season.

McDavid said going into the playoffs: "The hooking and the holding and the holdups and all that stuff are things that I've dealt with my whole life. It's nothing new."

After his Oilers were swept by the Jets, coach Dave Tippett wondered aloud, "How can that be that he doesn't draw a penalty every game that I watch?" Now he and McDavid are left watching the rest of the playoffs.

The Hurricanes are joining them based almost entirely on a parade to the penalty box that gave the Lightning power-play target practice all series. Tampa Bay scored seven times on 16 power plays.