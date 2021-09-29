Offseason of dysfunction has Sabres seeking a fresh start

BUFFALO — Jack Eichel, now stripped of his captaincy, has likely played his final game for the Sabres because of a rift with the team over how to treat a herniated disk. Forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen got their wish to escape Buffalo after being traded in July.

Despite another offseason of headaches and negative headlines, veteran forward Kyle Okposo chose his words carefully in assessing why he believes the Sabres might be finally pointed in the right direction after spending the past decade dwelling mostly in dysfunction.

"I wasn't naïve going into it. I just didn't know the situation I was going into. There were some definite things that needed to be cleaned up," the 33-year-old said, referring to the belief he was joining a contender upon signing with Buffalo in the summer of 2016.

"There were a lot of things, different dynamics before that factored into the equation of us being successful," Okposo added. "I hope that we're in a place where some of those things have been alleviated, and now we can focus on playing hockey and teaching these young guys how to be pros."