Ohio St. star Young follows in Bosa's footsteps

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young declared. "I think I showed it on my tape. You can go to every game. I think I showed it. I definitely think I'll put my best foot forward this year. I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are my hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

Young is considered a generational talent, but Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the national title, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in April.

That selection is owned by the Cincinnati Bengals, and Burrow said this week he wouldn't have any qualms playing for them despite their lack of Super Bowl success.

Burrow grew up in Athens, Ohio, about 2½ hours away, and he cracked this week that he'd be able to head out for some home cooking now and again if Cincinnati indeed selects him.

Young would be even closer to his hometown if the Washington Redskins grab him at No. 2.

He was raised in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, about 10 miles from FedExField, where the Redskins play.

"Yeah, I always watch the Redskins, the hometown team," said Young, who insisted he wasn't a fan of the team as much as he was of certain players such as Clinton Portis or the late Sean Taylor.