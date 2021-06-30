Ohtani flops, exits early in Yankee Stadium pitching debut

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani's debut on the Yankee Stadium mound sure didn't last long.

Babe Ruth, he was not. At least on this night.

The two-way phenom got only two outs Wednesday for the Los Angeles Angels during his highly anticipated first pitching appearance in the Bronx. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 28 home runs, was chased after four early walks and charged with a career-worst seven runs in a game that was delayed by rain in the third inning.

Making his career-high 12th pitching start of the season, Ohtani flopped long before the showers arrived.

He was handed a 2-0 lead on Phil Gosselin's two-run homer in the top of the first inning but quickly gave it back. The 26-year-old right-hander walked his first three batters and crossed up catcher Kurt Suzuki on one pitch, resulting in a passed ball that advanced two runners.

An early visit from pitching coach Matt Wise didn't do the trick, either.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres hit consecutive RBI singles to tie it before Ohtani struck out Rougned Odor on a splitter, finally getting his first out on his 30th pitch.