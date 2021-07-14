Ohtani gets All-Star win for AL, bats, too

As the ball landed at the top of the left-field seats under the huge video board, Tatis — the NL shortstop and another of the "juniors" among a record 42 first-time All-Stars — turned slowly and put both hands over his head.

"It was a moonshot," he said. "He's been doing it all year. Why not show it off here?"

Guerrero and Tatis are tied for second in the majors with 28 homers behind Ohtani — by the way, Ohtani also is tied for the AL lead in triples with four.

Guerrero's homer was the 200th in All-Star history and he followed in the bat path of his father, Vladimir Guerrero, who homered off Brad Penny in the 2006 game at Pittsburgh. They joined Bobby Bonds (1973) and Barry Bonds (1998 at Coors) and Ken Griffey Sr. (1980) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1992) as the only father-son duos with All-Star homers.

"Dreams do come true," Vlad Jr. said through a translator. "Ever since I was a kid I've been thinking about this moment."

His helmet and batting gloves are going to Cooperstown.

Guerrero added an RBI grounder in the fifth against Miami's Trevor Rogers, and Boston's Xander Bogaerts followed with an RBI single for a 4-0 lead. Both runs were unearned after shortstop Brandon Crawford misplayed Teoscar Hernández's grounder for an error.