Ohtani returning to two-way role with Angels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani will resume his two-way career with the Los Angeles Angels when baseball returns.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed Tuesday that his Japanese star will pitch and hit in the majors this season.

Ohtani was only a designated hitter last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He wasn't expected to pitch in 2020 until at least May, and Eppler confirmed that the coronavirus pandemic hasn't altered the Angels' plans.

"We'll probably have a little bit more of a governor on him, at least at the outset," Eppler said. "He's had a number of live (throwing sessions against hitters), but we want to up that intensity a little bit more and put him into a game situation. Just watching how he responds on a day-to-day basis will help guide us to how much we can push down on the gas pedal on him. We're expecting him to be on the mound and stay on the mound and roll through spring training."

Manager Joe Maddon said last week that he hoped Ohtani would start roughly once a week on the mound while serving as the Halos' designated hitter in 3-4 games between starts. The Angels could have a six-man rotation for the short season.