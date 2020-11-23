On Football: About those rising NFL teams, never mind

"It's disappointing, but we'll turn the page here and move on," New England coach Bill Belichick said. "(I) still have a lot of confidence and belief in the team. If we just do things a little bit better, then the results will be different and better. But, I don't know, we just couldn't do it today."

Nor on many other days in a 4-6 campaign.

Then there are the Vikings, who started 1-5 before they won three straight division games. A home victory over the struggling Cowboys could have established Minnesota's place in the playoff chase. Instead, inconsistency on both sides of the ball led to an ugly loss.

"There are positives to point to," quarterback Kirk Cousins said, "but ultimately when you don't win, you leave the stadium feeling sick to your stomach."

Indeed, nausea often accompanies mediocrity.

Then there are the Falcons and Lions, really outsiders to join in the postseason chase even before Sunday. Atlanta had won three of four under interim coach Raheem Morris after an 0-5 start. So it lost to a quarterback making his first NFL start, Taysom Hill, and the Saints, in a relative blowout. The Lions were even worse, getting blanked for the first time in 11 years at Carolina, which broke a five-game slide using a QB also in his first NFL start, P.J. Walker.