On Football: Injury blitz troubling so early in NFL season

"Not having the preseason games, I think, your body is not used to getting hit, and also, just being on the field. You can say that is why and I think that might have helped be the reasoning for some of that, but I do not have the answer for that."

No one has the answer. But it's not ludicrous to surmise that the pandemic has led to unique situations on and off the field.

"I do think it's true that the best way to get into football shape is to play football," Ravens coach John Harbaugh says. "All the other stuff is helpful. The ramping up and those kind of things, and conditioning is really important, but the offseason program, the OTAs, the training camp, even the (preseason) games, are valuable and help guys move in ways that they learn to protect themselves and just get ready to play football."

Lots of players whose names fans — and even some opponents — won't recognize will be moving toward the forefront as replacements for stars and starters. That happens every season, though the volume through two weeks is menacing for the remainder of the schedule.