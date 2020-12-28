On Football: Playoff picture clears up – and muddles, too

If they're singing anything in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Seattle, it could be "I Can See Clearly Now." All three took some big steps Sunday.

As for the appropriate song in the AFC South and NFC East, try "Purple Haze." Or "Land Of Confusion."

The postseason picture came into focus in some places and got more muddled elsewhere. The folks at NFL headquarters must love having such big-time quarterbacks as Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees already in the field. And they must be thrilled that at least 10 Week 17 matchups will have some playoff significance.

"Cherish these moments," linebacker K.J. Wright, the longest-tenured Seahawks player, told teammates in the locker room after a 20-9 victory over the Rams. "It's been a while since we've been NFC West champs. And this team, especially our brotherhood, our togetherness, brought us to this moment."

At this moment, here's how things stand — and what might be ahead on the first Sunday of 2021.

AFC EAST

Buffalo (11-3), which takes on struggling New England on Monday night, owns the division crown and will get the No. 2 seed behind Kansas City by winning out.