On other side of an outbreak, college football teams can find some relief

A few days before the long-awaited start of the Big Ten football season, Ohio State coach Ryan Day was not about to celebrate a win over COVID-19.

"To look at it like it's been a success right now would be premature because we have two more months," Day said. "This is not a week-to-week thing. It's all the way until January. We might be good for two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, five weeks. We stub our toe and have an outbreak and lose games. We can't afford to do that."

This goes for all college football teams as they try to play through the pandemic. Coronavirus outbreaks at Baylor, Memphis, Arkansas State, Notre Dame, Florida and elsewhere have forced programs to shut down for as much as two weeks. As of Thursday, 34 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams have been postponed or canceled.

On the other side of an outbreak, though, things can be less stressful for teams and their coaches. Before the Southeastern Conference opened its season last month, LSU coach Ed Orgeron awkwardly gave voice to the unexpected upside of having had a large number of players infected.

"Not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it," Orgeron said. "So I think that hopefully they don't catch it again and hopefully they are not out for games."