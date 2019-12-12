LOCAL
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Canada Valley at Moravia, 6 p.m.
Port Byron at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.
Skaneateles at Marcellus, 7 p.m.
Marathon at Union Springs, 7 p.m.
Union Springs at Groton, 7 p.m.
Weedsport at Manlius Pebble Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Square at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Mexico at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
Groton at Union Springs, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Skaneateles (girls) at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Manlius Pebble Hill at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Auburn at Nottingham, 5 p.m.
Baldwinsville at Weedsport, 5 p.m.
BOWLING
Auburn at Henninger, 3:30 p.m.
Lyons at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Port Byron/Union Springs at Oswego, 6 p.m.
ON TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado at Colorado State, 8 p.m.
FS1 — Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Northern Iowa at James Madison, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Montana at Weber State, Quarterfinal, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Stanford vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor, Regional Semifinal, noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, 2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford, Regional Semifinal, 11 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, First Round, Naples, Fla., noon
GOLF — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches, Melbourne, Australia, 3 p.m.
GOLF — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Afternoon Matches, Melbourne, Australia, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — LA Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
SKIING
NBCSN — FIS World Cup: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Copper, Colo. (taped), 1:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim, 2:20 p.m.