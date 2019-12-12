LOCAL

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Canada Valley at Moravia, 6 p.m.

Port Byron at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.

Skaneateles at Marcellus, 7 p.m.

Marathon at Union Springs, 7 p.m.

Union Springs at Groton, 7 p.m.

Weedsport at Manlius Pebble Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Square at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mexico at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

Groton at Union Springs, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Skaneateles (girls) at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Manlius Pebble Hill at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Auburn at Nottingham, 5 p.m.

Baldwinsville at Weedsport, 5 p.m.

BOWLING

Auburn at Henninger, 3:30 p.m.

Lyons at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Port Byron/Union Springs at Oswego, 6 p.m.

ON TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado at Colorado State, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Northern Iowa at James Madison, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Montana at Weber State, Quarterfinal, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Stanford vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor, Regional Semifinal, noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford, Regional Semifinal, 11 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, First Round, Naples, Fla., noon

GOLF — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches, Melbourne, Australia, 3 p.m.

GOLF — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Afternoon Matches, Melbourne, Australia, 9 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — LA Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Copper, Colo. (taped), 1:30 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim, 2:20 p.m.

