ON TV schedule for Friday, July 2

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, 11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Adelaide, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 5:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 4 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
NBCSN — National Championship: TBD, Farmington, Conn., 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Washington, 7 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 3, 8 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand, 4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, 6 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia, 11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Munich, 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Peru vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, 5 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 7 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Brazil vs. Chile, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro, 8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 6 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 11:30 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.