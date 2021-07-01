 Skip to main content
ON TV schedule for Friday, July 2
ON TV schedule for Friday, July 2

ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, 11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Adelaide, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 5:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 4 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)

NBCSN — National Championship: TBD, Farmington, Conn., 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Washington, 7 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 3, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand, 4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, 6 a.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia, 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Munich, 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Peru vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, 5 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 7 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Brazil vs. Chile, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro, 8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 6 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 11:30 a.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

